‘Angel Payal’, Facebook Messenger: More revelations in Vizag naval spying case

“Angel Priya”, the infamous catfishing persona that became an internet meme in the 2010s, appears to have found an unlikely echo in the alleged naval espionage operation in Visakhapatnam. A woman using the Facebook name “Angel Payal” allegedly introduced two employees of an engineering company at the Visakhapatnam Naval Dockyard to each other online, after which one allegedly induced the other to share information about the number of ships and submarines at the restricted facility with suspected Pakistan-linked operatives in exchange for money, investigators have said.

The Andhra Pradesh Counter Intelligence (CI) Cell arrested two more people on Thursday in connection with the alleged network sharing sensitive defence information with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs), taking the total number of arrests to four.

Those arrested are Bongu Ravi, a 30-year-old employee of TD Engineering Company at the Visakhapatnam Naval Dockyard, and Kadari Srinivas, 31, who worked for the same company at a different location, the CI Cell said.

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According to sources, Srinivas, identified as a key person of interest in the investigation, left for Saudi Arabia in the first week of October. After the Andhra Pradesh Police made several attempts to secure his deportation, he flew to New Delhi on October 11, reportedly under pressure from Saudi authorities.

Visakhapatnam City Police and CI Cell officers were waiting for him at the airport. They took him into custody and flew him to Visakhapatnam.

Investigators allege that Ravi and Srinivas were introduced to each other online by an unidentified woman using the name “Angel Payal” on Facebook. She allegedly claimed to work for a Dubai-based shipping company that handled worldwide logistics for ships and crews.

Ravi allegedly communicated with Srinivas through Facebook Messenger. Although they worked for the same company, they were posted at different locations and remained in touch only online, investigators claimed. Srinivas allegedly induced Ravi to share details about the ships and submarines at the Naval Dockyard in exchange for money.

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“Believing the unidentified woman’s promise to give large amounts of money in exchange for sensitive defence information, Ravi and Srinivas allegedly colluded and shared information regarding the numbers of ships and submarines present in the dockyard, a highly restricted and sensitive defence area,” an official said.

The woman has been listed as A-2 in the FIR.

The spying module

The latest arrests follow the CI Cell’s announcement on October 6 that it had busted a module allegedly involved in sharing sensitive defence information with PIOs and arrested two people associated with the naval base in Visakhapatnam. The agency said the module comprised at least 18 suspects, 13 of them from the Navy.

The arrests were part of a coordinated operation titled “Operation Firewall–2026”, launched by the CI Cell on October 1. Twelve teams were deployed across 10 states and Union Territories: Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Goa, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Bihar.

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Investigators allege that Pakistani operatives, including women using fake identities on social media, befriended personnel associated with the Visakhapatnam Naval Dockyard, lured them with promises of money and, in some cases, blackmailed them into sharing information.

The first FIR in the wider investigation was registered at the Counter Intelligence Police Station in Vijayawada on September 2. A second FIR was registered at Malkapuram Police Station in Visakhapatnam on October 12 under the Official Secrets Act, based on information provided by two people arrested in the first week of October.

A chargesheet is learnt to have been filed the same day against Ravi, Srinivas and the unidentified woman in a Visakhapatnam court in connection with the second FIR, under various provisions of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Those arrested earlier included Pradeep Mukharjee, an employee at the Visakhapatnam base who was apprehended in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Officials alleged that he shared an OTP to activate a WhatsApp account for a PIO, communicated with the operative and shared sensitive information relating to naval and defence establishments.

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The other accused, Annam Sai Varaprasad, was a civilian contractual driver engaged to drive naval officers in Visakhapatnam. He allegedly shared sensitive information with a PIO in exchange for money. Both were produced before a court in Vijayawada, which remanded them to judicial custody until October 14.