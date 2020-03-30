Visakhapatnam naval dockyard manufactures multi-feed oxygen manifolds for Covid wards

The preliminary trials of the entire assembly were conducted at MI Room at the Naval Dockyard. (Representational Image: AP) The preliminary trials of the entire assembly were conducted at MI Room at the Naval Dockyard. (Representational Image: AP)

The naval dockyard at Visakhapatnam has manufactured innovative portable multi-feed oxygen manifolds for use at health facilities where Covid-19 patients are being treated. Officials said personnel from the naval dockyard have designed an innovative ‘Portable Multi-feed Oxygen Manifold (MOM)’ using a six-way radial header fitted to a single cylinder.

This innovation would enable one bottle to supply oxygen to six patients concurrently, thus enabling critical care management to a larger number of COVID patients with the existing limited resources. The entire set-up was made operational by the manufacture of a “fine adjustment reducer” and specific adapters of requisite dimensions for connecting the oxygen cylinder and the portable MOM.

A typical oxygen providing facility at hospitals comprises an oxygen cylinder feeding only one patient through a ventimask arrangement.

During the ongoing pandemic, ventilator support will be required for 5-8 per cent of patients with symptoms whereas a large number would require oxygen support, an official said.

The preliminary trials of the entire assembly were conducted at MI Room at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, which was followed by rapid trials at the Naval Hospital INHS Kalyani wherein the portable MOM was successfully set up within 30 minutes.

After successful trials, Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam has commenced the manufacture of 10 portable MOMs with two six-way radial headers for catering to 120 patients at makeshift locations.

“This will be utilized at temporary facilities being set up for COVID patients both within Navy as well for others as per requirements,” an official said.

