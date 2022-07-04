scorecardresearch
Monday, July 04, 2022
Visakhapatnam: ‘Kestrels’ air squadron commissioned into Indian Navy

INAS 324 has been named 'Kestrels', which are birds of prey and have good sensory capabilities symbolising the envisaged role of the aircraft and the air squadron.

Written by Sreenivas Janyala | Hyderabad |
Updated: July 4, 2022 8:22:07 pm
Addressing the gathering, Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta stated that the commissioning of the first ALH MK III Squadron in the Eastern Naval Command will enhance the surveillance capability on the Eastern Seaboard.

The Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 324 was commissioned into the Indian Navy in the presence of Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, AVSM, YSM, VSM Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command at a commissioning ceremony held at INS Dega, Visakhapatnam Monday.  The unit is the first Naval Squadron on the Eastern Seaboard operating the indigenously designed and built Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) MK III (MR) helicopters.

Notably, INAS 324 has been named ‘Kestrels’, which are birds of prey and have good sensory capabilities symbolising the envisaged role of the aircraft and the air squadron. The Insignia of the squadron depicts a ‘kestrel’ searching over vast blue and white sea waves, signifying the integral Maritime Reconnaissance and Search and Rescue (SAR) role of the squadron.

ALH MK III helicopters are fitted with state-of-the-art equipment which includes induction modern surveillance radar and electro-optical sensors.

These flying machines have been developed and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). They are primarily meant for Maritime Reconnaissance (MR) and SAR roles. These helicopters can also be deployed for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations as well as Special Operations with Marine Commandos. The helicopter also has an airborne Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU).

Addressing the gathering, Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta stated that the commissioning of the first ALH MK III Squadron in the Eastern Naval Command will enhance the surveillance capability on the Eastern Seaboard. The INAS 324 is commanded by Commodore SS Dash, an accomplished and highly experienced ALH Qualified Flying Instructor with extensive operational experience.

