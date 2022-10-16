Visakhapatnam: JSP workers held over recent stone-pelting outside airport

Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief and actor Pawan Kalyan has accused the Visakhapatnam police of highhanded behaviour after they arrested several JSP leaders and workers in a pre-dawn crackdown Sunday. The police took several persons into custody over stone-pelting outside the airport Saturday, allegedly by JSP workers at vehicles carrying ruling YSRCP leaders.

Pawan Kalyan said the police knocked on his hotel room door past midnight even as they arrested over 100 JSP supporters. “Hundreds of cases have been filed against our party leaders and supporters… I condemn the attitude of the police and demand the release of all our party leaders and workers immediately. The police have put several of our leaders under house arrest to prevent them from attending today’s Jana Vani meeting. Where was the security cordon of YSRCP leaders when the alleged attack happened on Saturday outside the airport?” Pawan Kalyan said.

Several YSRCP ministers and MLAs had gathered at Visakhapatnam to attend a meeting in support of making the city the administrative capital of the state. The vehicle of Tourism Minister RK Roja, who was returning to the airport, was allegedly attacked outside the airport and the driver was injured.

Pawan Kalyan wondered how the attack took place in spite of the huge police presence and questioned the manner in which the police handled the situation. He said that after the incident, the police started a crackdown on JSP leaders and workers who had gathered at the airport to welcome him.

Stating that the police were acting under the direct orders of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Pawan Kalyan asked if the JSP was doing any anti-social activity for the police to behave in such a manner.

On Sunday afternoon, the police issued a notice to Pawan Kalyan directing him not to organise any rallies, processions, or meetings as orders were in place prohibiting gatherings in Visakhapatnam city.

“In spite of the promulgated orders, you being the leader of Jana Sena Party led a group of people consisting of more than 500 people… and conducted a huge rally in clear violation of the promulgated orders…’’ the notice stated. The notice warned the JSP chief of legal action if he violated the prohibitory orders. Pawan Kalyan said he accepted the notice under protest as the party was in no way connected with the gathering of people at the airport