Visakhapatnam cricket dispute turns deadly: 21-year-old stabbed, umpire injured after run-out row

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death and his colleague, who was umpiring, wounded after a dispute over a run-out call during a cricket match in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam on Sunday evening.
The incident occurred at Pedagadili, under the Arilova Police Station limits, hours after the match had ended and both sides had peacefully settled the dispute.
According to police, three teams from Vinayaka Nagar, Chakali Peta and Pedagadili were competing in a 20-over series on Sunday. During the match between Vinayaka Nagar and Chakali Peta, D Ajith, who was batting, allegedly got into an argument with the opposing team over a run-out at the non-striker’s end. B Chiranjeevi of the Pedagadili team, who was umpiring, intervened, asked players to back off and settled the dispute, after which the match proceeded.
After the match, Kanta Kishore alias Boxer, from Vinayaka Nagar. who had watched the game, allegedly picked an argument with Ajith and Chiranjeevi. It allegedly escalated into a scuffle, but bystanders intervened and the issue was again resolved, with both sides dispersing.
According to police, later in the evening, Kishore, an event photographer, called Ajith and Chiranjeevi for a discussion on how cricket matches should be conducted every Sunday. The group met at Pedagadili Junction.
“Instead of discussing, Kishore lashed out at them with abuses and threats. There was a big argument and a scuffle during which Kishore pulled out a knife and lunged at both of them, and Ajith was stabbed in the chest. Chiranjeevi tried to intervene and he was also stabbed on his hands. Kishore, who was in an inebriated condition, attacked bystanders who tried to intervene, injuring at least four other people. Ajith was rushed to a nearby hospital but staff referred him to Apollo Hospital where he died during treatment,” a police officer said, adding that the accused fled the scene.
Police are searching for him based on a complaint by Ajith’s father, D Appala Raju.
Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance.
Expertise and Experience
Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues:
High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules.
Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes.
Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak.
Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More