Visakhapatnam cricket dispute turns deadly: 21-year-old stabbed, umpire injured after run-out row

D Ajith was rushed to a nearby hospital but staff referred him to Apollo Hospital where he died during treatment. (Express Photo)

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death and his colleague, who was umpiring, wounded after a dispute over a run-out call during a cricket match in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred at Pedagadili, under the Arilova Police Station limits, hours after the match had ended and both sides had peacefully settled the dispute.

According to police, three teams from Vinayaka Nagar, Chakali Peta and Pedagadili were competing in a 20-over series on Sunday. During the match between Vinayaka Nagar and Chakali Peta, D Ajith, who was batting, allegedly got into an argument with the opposing team over a run-out at the non-striker’s end. B Chiranjeevi of the Pedagadili team, who was umpiring, intervened, asked players to back off and settled the dispute, after which the match proceeded.