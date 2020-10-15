Andhra Pradesh: 20-yr-old engineering student stabbed to death in Vijayawada

The man later stabbed himself in the stomach and he is in a serious condition.

A 20-year-old engineering student was stabbed to death in Vijayawada Thursday morning allegedly by a man who claimed to be in love with her.

The Vijayawada Police said the accused, named P Swami, 24, had been stalking the woman for several days, claiming to be in love with her. However, the woman rejected his advances and threatened to complain to the police.

Today morning, Swami attacked the woman outside her home with a knife, grieveously injuring her. She later succumbed to her injuries during treatment at a hospital.

Swami later stabbed himself in stomach and is in a serious condition.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd