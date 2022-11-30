Probe into funding of ‘Liger’: Telegu actor Vijay Devarakonda questioned by ED

Telugu film actor Vijay Devarakonda appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad on Wednesday in connection with the investigation into the source of funding for his film ‘Liger’.

On November 17, Liger’s director Puri Jagannadh and actress and producer Charmme Kaur were also questioned by ED which is probing if there was any violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) with regard to payments made to former boxer Mike Tyson, who made a special cameo in the film.

A Congress leader from Warangal, Bakka Judson, had lodged a complaint with ED alleging that several politicians had invested in the Rs 125 crore movie to turn black money into white.

Sources said that ED is probing the source of funding of all the actors in the film which stars Devarakonda as a boxer in the lead role with Ananya Panday as the female lead, and Ramya Krishna and Ronit. The film was released in August of this year.