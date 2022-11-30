scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Probe into funding of ‘Liger’: Telegu actor Vijay Devarakonda questioned by ED

Sources said that ED is probing the source of funding of all the actors in the film which stars Vijay Devarakonda as a boxer in the lead role with Ananya Panday as the female lead, and Ramya Krishna and Ronit.

Telugu film actor Vijay Devarakonda (File)

Telugu film actor Vijay Devarakonda appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad on Wednesday in connection with the investigation into the source of funding for his film ‘Liger’.

On November 17, Liger’s director Puri Jagannadh and actress and producer Charmme Kaur were also questioned by ED which is probing if there was any violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) with regard to payments made to former boxer Mike Tyson, who made a special cameo in the film.

A Congress leader from Warangal, Bakka Judson, had lodged a complaint with ED alleging that several politicians had invested in the Rs 125 crore movie to turn black money into white.

More from Hyderabad

Sources said that ED is probing the source of funding of all the actors in the film which stars Devarakonda as a boxer in the lead role with Ananya Panday as the female lead, and Ramya Krishna and Ronit. The film was released in August of this year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”Premium
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?Premium
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...Premium
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...Premium
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 07:09:41 pm
Next Story

Jairam Ramesh cites Australian Parliament’s censure against ex-PM Scott Morrison to take swipe at PM Modi

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close