Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan is new Chief of Staff of the Eastern Naval Command

Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, AVSM NM, assumed charge as Chief of Staff of the Eastern Naval Command Thursday even as the Eastern Naval Command celebrated the 50th anniversary of Vijay Diwas by paying tributes to the valiant personnel of the Armed Forces who made the supreme sacrifice during various operations in the 1971 war on December 16.

Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Naval War College, Mumbai and the National Defence College, New Delhi. The admiral, who is a Gunnery and Missile systems specialist, has vast experience at sea and ashore.

Vatsayan has commanded an Indian Coast Guard Inshore Patrol Vessel, missile vessels Vibhuti and Nashak, the guided-missile corvette Kuthar and has also been the commissioning Commanding Officer the indigenously constructed state-of-the-art stealth frigate Sahyadri.

His important staff assignments include Joint Director of Personnel, Director of Personnel (Policy), Director Naval Plans (Perspective Planning), and Principal Director Naval Plans at Integrated Headquarters Ministry of Defence (IHQ MoD) (Navy).

On promotion to the Flag Rank in February 2018, he was appointed as the Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Policy and Plans) at IHQ MoD (Navy). He commanded the Eastern Fleet at Visakhapatnam from February 2020 to February 2021. He was Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor of the NDA before assuming charge as the Chief of Staff, ENC, on promotion to the rank of Vice Admiral.

Meanwhile, as the nation celebrated 50 years of the decisive victory of the 1971 Indo-Pak War in the form of ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’, the Eastern Naval Command marked the 50th anniversary of Vijay Diwas. A floral wreath was placed at the ‘Victory at Sea’ War Memorial on R K Beach by Vice Admiral Sreekumar Nair, VSM, NM Director General Naval Projects, Visakhapatnam. A 50-man guard was paraded at the venue and two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the martyrs.