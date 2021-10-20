Use of abusive language against me angered people, says Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Wednesday that the recent episodes of political violence in the state were a reaction to the ‘abusive’ remarks made against him by a TDP spokesperson. Notably, several TDP offices were attacked by alleged YSRCP supporters on Tuesday evening.

Speaking at the launch of an initiative under the Jagananna Thodu scheme, the CM said, “A section of people and media have been constantly targeting and tarnishing the image of the party and the government. We have never witnessed people using such abusive language at this level. At least, I have never seen it when I was in the opposition. The derogatory statements have infuriated the public. Some people are trying to create unrest in the state for their political gains and that is completely unacceptable… They have even used provocative language in the name of religion and caste. Their only agenda is to stop the government from serving the people of the state. Despite all this, I feel blessed and happy to have served the people of the state for the last two years.’’

A statement alleged that TDP National Spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram used abusive remarks against the CM. “After that, a group of citizens who admire and love the CM for his spotless governance, retaliated and attacked TDP offices. While the TDP is busy spreading fake news by accusing YSRCP of orchestrating the attacks, the latter has categorically denied any involvement and condemned the remarks which hurt the citizens in the first place,’’ the statement said.

“At this juncture, it is important to note that the office of the Director General of Police of AP has already assured that strict action will be taken against those making provocative and abusive speeches and also those taking the law into their hands and resorting to violence,’’ the statement added.

The CM on Wednesday reimbursed the interest amount of Rs 16.36 crore to 4,50,546 beneficiaries who availed loans under Jagananna Thodu scheme and made timely repayments between November 2020 and September 2021.

The chief minister said that the scheme was conceived with an aim to benefit small and petty vendors, and artisans by providing them with a working capital. He added that the government was relieving small borrowers from paying heavy interests by facilitating loans from banks. And upon timely repayment of loans, the interest amount will be reimbursed directly to the beneficiaries’ accounts, and the borrowers will be eligible to avail the next loan.

Under the scheme, a total of 9,05,458 beneficiaries have availed interest-free loans worth Rs 905 crore in two spells. In November 2020, almost 5.35 lakh people and in June 2021, another 3.70 lakh people have taken loans. In this regard, the government reimbursed the interest amounts to 4,50,546 people who repaid their loans.