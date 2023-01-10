US govt extends $250k towards conservation of historic Paigah tombs in Hyderabad

The United States government will extend financial support of $250,000 towards the conservation and restoration of six of the Paigah tombs, built in the 18th and 19th centuries, located at Santoshnagar in Hyderabad. The US Chargé d’Affaires, Ambassador Beth Jones, Tuesday visited the Paigah tombs complex along with US Consul General Jennifer Larson to announce a US-funded conservation project at the historic tombs.

The Paigah tombs or Maqhbara Shams al-Umara is a necropolis belonging to the nobility of the Paigah family who served the Nizam of Hyderabad in various capacities. The Paigahs were among the most influential and powerful families of Hyderabad in the 18th century. The tombs, comprising the resting place of several generations of Paigah nobles, are at least two centuries old and the complex of tombs, made of lime and mortar as well as marble, remains one of the major attractions in Hyderabad for their architectural flamboyance and craftsmanship.

The Telangana government’s website on Hyderabad district says the nobles of Paigah were wealthier than most rulers. “Claiming to be the descendants of the Hazrath Omar bin Al-Khattab, Islam’s second caliph, the nobles of Paigah were believed to be wealthier than the average Maharajah of the country and they were the only ones to have the privilege of maintaining their court, palaces, as well as their private armies, which often numbered several thousand. Paigah is a Farsi word, which says ‘footstool’. It means Right-hand man in English,” it reads.

Since the time of the second Nizam of Hyderabad, the Paigahs were given the responsibility to take care of the security and defence of the region. “The tombs are the finest examples of the enthralling Indo-Islamic architecture, which is a blend of both features of Asaf Jahi and Rajputana style,” it adds.

This is the fifth project supported by the US Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) and funded by the US Consulate in Hyderabad. In a statement, the Consulate informed that the Aga Khan Trust for Culture will implement the project. “This may be my first visit to Hyderabad, but it is not the first time the US government has supported the conservation and restoration of significant historical sites here in the city,” Ambassador Jones said. “We are proud to be part of the Government of Telangana’s efforts to conserve these magnificent monuments and I’m grateful to the Aga Khan Trust for Culture for all of its efforts here and throughout India,” she added.

After announcing the project, Ambassador Jones and Consul General Larson took a tour of the Paigah Tombs along with Ratish Nanda, chief executive officer of the Aga Khan Trust for Culture. Consul General Larson said she had the good fortune to inaugurate one of the earlier AFCP projects at the Qutb Shahi Tombs during her first week in Hyderabad. “By working together with the Aga Khan Trust for Culture and the State of Telangana, we are able to ensure the integrity of these unique cultural sites for generations to come,” she added.

The statement said the US Department of State created the AFCP in 2001 to demonstrate American values and respect for other cultures and since its creation has provided financial support to more than 1,100 projects in 133 countries around the world. In India, the American people have invested more than $2 million over the past two decades for the documentation, conservation, and restoration of 23 key historic sites and intangible heritage, it said.