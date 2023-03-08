scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
US Consulate in Hyderabad to move to Nanakramguda on March 20

For a decade and a half now, the US consulate has been operating out of the Paigah Palace.

According to a press release, the new $340 million consulate building represents a tangible investment by the United States in growing the US-India strategic partnership.
The US Consulate General Hyderabad Tuesday announced the opening of a state-of-the-art consulate building on March 20 at Nanakramguda in the financial district of Hyderabad. With this, consular services will be moved to the new campus from the existing facility in Begumpet.

According to a press release, the new $340 million consulate building represents a tangible investment by the United States in growing the US-India strategic partnership, it said. The US Consulate General in Hyderabad will officially begin operations at its new facility, located at Sy No 115/1 at 8.30 am on March 20, added the release.

It said the consulate will cease its current operations at the Paigah Palace starting at noon on March 15. It will be closed to the public from noon on March 15 until 8.30 am on March 20.

According to the release, those “U.S. citizens who require emergency consular services between now (March 8) and 8:30 a.m. on March 20 should call +91 040 4033 8300. Starting at 8:30 a.m. on March 20, U.S. citizens who require emergency consular services should call +91 040 6932 8000.”

US citizens with non-emergency consular questions can email HydACS@state.gov. Visa applicants who have a visa interview scheduled between March 8 and March 15 should go to Paigah Palace for their interviews. Visa applicants who have a visa interview scheduled on or after March 23 should go to the US Consulate’s new facility in Nanakramguda, it said.

All other visa services, including biometrics appointments, “dropbox” appointments (interview waiver), and passport pickup, will continue to take place at the Visa Application Centre (VAC), located at the Lower Concourse, HITEC City Metro Station, Madhapur.

First published on: 08-03-2023 at 10:07 IST
