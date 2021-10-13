US Chief of Naval Operations arrives in Visakhapatnam on 3-day tour

Admiral Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations (CNO), US Navy, arrived in Visakhapatnam Wednesday on a three-day official visit. Admiral Gilday interacted with Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, where various issues of common interest to both navies were discussed.

Later, Admiral Michael Gilday was given a guided tour of facilities at Visakhapatnam Naval Dockyard. The CNO paid homage to naval personnel who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty to the nation at the ‘Smaram Sthal’ Memorial in Naval Dockyard.

The Admiral is scheduled to embark the USN Carrier Strike Group participating in Exercise Malabar, along with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Vice Adm Ajendra Bahadur Singh, and other US-India delegates on Thursday. Linda Gilday will interact with the Committee Members and ladies of the Navy Wives Welfare Association (NWWA) (Eastern Region) and will also visit the NWWA facilities during her stay at Visakhapatnam.

The Indian Navy is currently participating in the Second Phase of Multilateral Maritime Exercise Malabar along with the Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF), Royal Australian Navy (RAN) and the United States Navy (USN). The exercise is being conducted in the Bay of Bengal, with INS Ranvijay and INS Satpura participating.

The exercise has the participation of nine ships including US Aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, Japanese Helicopter Carrier JS Kaga, USS Lake Champlain, USS Stockdale, HMAS Sirius, HMAS Ballarat, and JS Murasame. This second phase of the exercise is focusing on advanced surface and anti-submarine warfare exercises, seamanship evolution and weapon firings.