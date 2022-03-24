US aquaculture firm to invest Rs 1,000 crore in Telangana

United States-based The Fishin’ Company Thursday announced an investment of Rs 1,000 crore in Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla district, a note from the office of Industries, IT, and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao said. The company is the largest importer of Tilapia variety of fish in the world and that of frozen food into the US.

A delegation led by minister Rao is currently on a week-long visit to the United States to attract global investments to the state. The delegation is scheduled to meet corporate companies in Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, Boston and New York.

The company will invest in a fully integrated freshwater fish culture ecosystem, including hatcheries, feed manufacturing, cage culture, processing and exports, said officials. This is expected to generate direct employment for 3,000 people and another 2,000 will benefit by way of indirect employment, added officials.

Another major investment into Telangana! Aquaculture major Fishin’ Company, the largest importer of Tilapia variety of Fish in the world & the largest importer of frozen food into the US, has announced an investment of Rs 1,000 Crores in Telangana. #TriumphantTelangana pic.twitter.com/E5Mjib7Nt6 — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) March 24, 2022

The latest announcement comes after the minister and his team met with CEO Manish Kumar and the team of The Fishin’ Company in San Jose. Company chairman and CEO Manish Kumar stated that the project will be the largest freshwater aquaculture project in the world.

“The project will be located at the Mid Manair reservoir in Rajanna Sircilla district and will produce 85,000 metric tonnes of Tilapia fish per year using cage culture methodology. Minister KTR appealed to Fishin’ to give preference to the local fishermen community and those displaced due to the Mid Manair project while hiring,” it said.

The company was assured of all cooperation from the state government in the meeting in which principal secretary (industries) Jayesh Ranjan and director, (food processing) Akhil Gawar were present.

In other announcements, American multinational corporation Qualcomm will be investing Rs 3,904.55 crore to expand their Hyderabad operations. They plan to inaugurate their second-largest campus outside the US in October 2022. The investment would be made over five years and lead to the creation of 8.700 software jobs, said officials.

According to the minister’s office, American global sports equipment manufacturing company Callaway Golf has agreed to set up DigiTech Center in Hyderabad promising initial employment of 300 software professionals.

Arizona-based global medical devices manufacturer Confluent Medical has announced the setting up of a pilot manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. Chemveda Life Sciences announced an investment of Rs 150 crore to add a state-of-the-art research and development centre in Hyderabad creating employment for 500 scientists, the note added.