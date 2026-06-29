Urdu row: BJP town chief held for assault on Telangana school principal

Khan, who is now unavailable for comment, had earlier told The Indian Express that Urdu was taught in the school “only for two days”, at the insistence of a section of parents. (File Photo)

Two days after a school principal, Aamir Khan, was assaulted by BJP workers for allowing Urdu to be taught in a school in Armoor, Nizamabad district, Telangana Police on Monday took the party’s Armoor town president, M Balu, into custody. His arrest was recorded late Monday night.

Balu, however, got conditional bail from a local court.

Balu and other BJP workers had allegedly manhandled Khan, an English teacher and principal of Bharat Chandra High School, because a woman teacher at the same school taught Urdu instead of Hindi for “two days”. The alleged assault occurred on June 27.

Khan, who is now unavailable for comment, had earlier told The Indian Express that Urdu was taught in the school “only for two days”, at the insistence of a section of parents. Khan had explained that the management stopped teaching the language, which is a second language in Telangana, soon after another section of parents objected to it.