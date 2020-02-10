Unsafe ride: Many cabbies, auto drivers found driving drunk in Hyderabad

Most cases were registered from the upmarket Madhapur area. (Picture for representation) Most cases were registered from the upmarket Madhapur area. (Picture for representation)

A drive against drunk driving in Cyberabad over the weekend has revealed a worrying fact — many caught in the act were professional drivers.

While the police repeatedly maintain that those who get drunk should avail cab services to reach home safe, the latest figures show many cab drivers seem to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

Over the past three days, the Cyberabad Traffic Police booked 273 people for drunk driving, of whom 50 turned out to be trained professional drivers. The police also caught 24 IT employees and 24 businessmen, among others.

“There are certainly some cab and auto drivers among those caught driving drunk . That’s a concern,” said SM Vijay Kumar, DCP, Cyberabad traffic.

Most of the drunk drivers were in the age group 21-30, followed by age 31-40. In terms of the blood alcohol content (BAC) levels, as many as 123 of the 273 drunk drivers were found in BAC limits 51-100mg/100ml. The permissible amount is 30mg/100ml. Most cases were registered from the upmarket Madhapur area.

In a statement, traffic authorities said: “It is sad to note that many highly educated citizens are resorting to this dangerous activity without any concern for safety. Also, it was noticed that a lot of youngsters are riding two-wheelers dangerously in drunken condition without helmet and triple riding on highways. This was quite visible.”

The police appealed to the public to “be responsible and obey traffic rules at all times for safety of themselves and other road users. Parents are also requested not to encourage driving of vehicles by their kids not having driving license, without wearing proper helmet, drunken driving etc.”

