University of Hyderabad allows 2,000 more students to return to campus

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) Thursday announced the next phase of reopening of its campus, allowing another 2,000 students to return to the varsity.

Earlier, the university had allowed 1,300 students, including research scholars and final semester students in the Sciences and practical disciplines such as performing arts and fine arts, to return to the campus and stay in the hostels.

According to a statement from UoH, the Vice-Chancellor has approved the recommendations of the Task Force headed by Prof. Vinod Pavarala to permit the return of all terminal semester post-graduate students who will complete their respective programmes and graduate in June. Besides, all Ph.D. scholars, except those who joined in 2020-21, can resume their research work from the campus. However, all the Master’s students who joined the University in 2020 will continue to have online classes for now.

Meanwhile, the varsity maintained that the return of students will be entirely voluntary and the University will continue teaching-learning activities online for those who wish to remain at their homes.

After reviewing the current situation with Covid-19, the progress of the vaccine drive, and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the varsity’s Task Force has mandated that all students returning in the latest phase must produce a Covid-19 negative report from an RT-PCR test, sign an undertaking, and spend a minimum of three days in isolation at a campus facility.

Those students returning to campus from the six states (Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat), where there has been a surge in cases, will be required to spend seven days in isolation.

Depending on class sizes, the statement added, all academic units have been advised to prepare for physical classes as well as instruction in the blended mode (combination of offline and online), following all the Covid-related protocols.

In Telangana, 194 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, as per the medical bulletin released Thursday morning. The cumulative caseload in Telangana has reached 3,00,536 cases of whom 98.83 percent have recovered. At present, 1,855 patients are active and under treatment. As of date, 1,649 persons have succumbed to the virus in Telangana. Greater Hyderabad continues to top the chart reporting fresh cases between 27 and 35 in the last seven days.