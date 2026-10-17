Altered reality on social media creates unnecessary mobilisation: Home Secretary

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Speaking to new IPS officers in Hyderabad, Govind Mohan says left-wing extremism as well as insurgency in the Northeast on the wane, but new challenges emerging

Written by: Nikhila Henry
3 min readHyderabadUpdated: Oct 17, 2026 07:56 PM IST
Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan said on Saturday that the conventional internal security landscape, which the country has grappled with for decades, has changed irrevocably, and it is incumbent on IPS officers to keep pace.Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan said that the conventional internal security landscape, which the country has grappled with for decades, has changed irrevocably, and it is incumbent on IPS officers to keep pace. (File)
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Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan said on Saturday that the conventional internal security landscape, which the country has grappled with for decades, has changed irrevocably, and it is incumbent on IPS officers to keep pace.

Mohan was addressing the Passing Out Parade of the 78th Regular Recruit batch of IPS at the Sardar Vallabhbhai National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

Left-wing extremism, he said, has largely ended, while insurgency in the Northeast is now reduced to minuscule levels. “What is happening in certain parts of the Northeast is not insurgency. It is largely ethnic conflict,” he said.

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Through a series of ceasefire agreements and tripartite agreements, most of the erstwhile insurgent groups have joined the peaceful mainstream, he said. “Homegrown terrorism has also come to, more or less, an end. Foreign-inspired terrorism, except for a few parts of the country, is no longer visible in any other part,” he said.

However, graduating IPS officers will have to prepare for new internal security challenges like narcotics, cybercrime and illegal immigration, he said. “In the technology domain, the young officers would encounter challenges on social media, which are now emerging in an entirely different dimension. Fake messages, deepfake videos, all kinds of altered reality is now available on social media. It creates unnecessary mobilisation, and ultimately it leads to law and order problems,” he said.

The young officers will have to come up with creative solutions as per the law to tackle these challenges, he said.

Reiterating the need for a “nasha-mukt Bharat or drug-free India”, he said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has vowed to make India free of narcotics abuse within the next three years.

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On the challenge of cybercrime, he said it has become accessible to low-skilled actors due to the proliferation of mule bank accounts and fake SIM cards. While central institutions handle cyber threats, the foremost battles would have to be fought in the states and Union Territories, he said.

“Identifying illegal immigrants in the country” is another challenge, he said, adding that officers will have to address radicalisation and market distortion. While India adheres to Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – the philosophy of the world being one family – the primary rights over the country’s resources belong to the citizens of the country, he said.

Most of the crime is now anonymous, he said, citing instances such as hit jobs being advertised on the dark net, with criminals transferring money to carry them out and threat calls being made through a VPN from foreign locations. Technology has to keep pace with law enforcement efforts, he added.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice. Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India. Expertise & Focus Areas Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include: Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India. Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism. Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities. National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting. Authoritativeness & Trust A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society. Find all stories by Nikhila Henry here. ... Read More

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