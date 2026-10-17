Altered reality on social media creates unnecessary mobilisation: Home Secretary

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan said on Saturday that the conventional internal security landscape, which the country has grappled with for decades, has changed irrevocably, and it is incumbent on IPS officers to keep pace.

Mohan was addressing the Passing Out Parade of the 78th Regular Recruit batch of IPS at the Sardar Vallabhbhai National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

Left-wing extremism, he said, has largely ended, while insurgency in the Northeast is now reduced to minuscule levels. “What is happening in certain parts of the Northeast is not insurgency. It is largely ethnic conflict,” he said.

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Through a series of ceasefire agreements and tripartite agreements, most of the erstwhile insurgent groups have joined the peaceful mainstream, he said. “Homegrown terrorism has also come to, more or less, an end. Foreign-inspired terrorism, except for a few parts of the country, is no longer visible in any other part,” he said.