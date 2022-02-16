Under fire over pay protests, Andhra DGP replaced

The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday replaced Director General of Police (DGP) Damodar Goutam Sawang and appointed Director of Intelligence Kasi Reddy V R Reddy as the additional charge of DGP.

Sawang, the 1986 batch IPS officer, has been asked to report to the General Administration Department (GAD) for now.

According to sources, CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was upset with Sawang after thousands of government employees held a protest rally in Vijayawada over Pay Revision Commission on February 3. The state police did not give permission to the employee unions to hold the rally, and district police were also directed by the state government not to allow demonstrators to travel to Vijayawada for the protest. However, thousands still turned up in the city for the anti-government protest.

The CM took a serious view of the situation, sources said. This was the first massive anti-government protest after Reddy came to power in May 2019.

On February 4, Sawang was summoned by the CM to seek an explanation on how thousands gathered in Vijayawada.