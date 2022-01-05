‘Undemocratic’: JP Nadda on Telangana BJP chief’s arrest

BJP national president J P Nadda on Tuesday participated in a candlelight protest in Secunderabad against the arrest of Telangana BJP chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday night.

Kumar was arrested after he and other supporters staged a protest against a state government order regarding the transfers and postings of government employees in the newly created districts of Telangana. Police said the protesters had defied Covid-19 protocol and rules in view of the emergence of Omicron.

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad City Police initially declined permission for Nadda’s Tuesday rally, but “agreed” after he promised that all the BJP leaders and supporters will strictly follow Covid-19 restrictions. Subsequently, the BJP decided not to hold a rally in the city, and instead hold a candlelight protest near Gandhi statue.

At the protest, Nadda spoke of the “undemocratic” arrest of Kumar, and said the state government’s action was “suppression of democracy”.