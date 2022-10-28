Unaccounted cash worth Rs 70 lakh seized from car in Hyderabad, former ABVP leader among two arrested

The Hyderabad police Thursday arrested two people and seized unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 70 lakh from the car in which they were travelling in Banjara Hills after they failed to reveal the source of the funds, officers said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as P Kishan Rao, 38, an assistant professor of commerce at Nizam College in Hyderabad and the former zonal in-charge of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), and Vemula Vamshi, 26, the manager of an art studio.

In at least nine instances since the end of September, the Hyderabad police have seized about Rs 12.66 crore and arrested 31 people on charges of transporting unaccounted cash. This is apart from the Rs 2.7 crore seized so far in the bypoll-bound Munugode where the model code of conduct is in place.

In the latest instance, the accused appeared to behave suspiciously when apprehended during a vehicle checking drive in Dwarkapuri colony on Thursday evening, the police said Friday.

The two were soon found to be carrying a bag full of cash in denominations of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500, amounting to Rs 12 lakh and Rs 58 lakh, respectively, officers said. As they could not give “satisfactory answers” regarding the money and on failing to produce any documents supporting its origin, the officers seized the cash.