Unable to repay Rs 30,000, Andhra man tied to scooter, dragged for several minutes
Police said the victim had purchased a bike from a mechanic and had sought to pay the price later. When he was unable to do so, the accused and his aides tracked him down, confined him at a shop overnight, and assaulted him
A man was thrashed, tied to a scooter and dragged for several minutes over his inability to pay an alleged debt of Rs 30,000, in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.
Police on Monday arrested five persons in connection with the incident that took place in Bhogapuram area. Cases have been registered against them under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, along with other sections.
According to Vizianagaram district Superintendent of Police (SP) A R Damodar, the victim, Y Rajesh, had offered to purchase a motorcycle from a bike mechanic in Ramachandrapet area for Rs 25,000.
However, on August 11, instead of paying cash immediately, Rajesh told mechanic V Mahesh that he wanted to use the motorcycle first and see if it was in good condition. Mahesh agreed to this.
Later, while test-riding the bike, Rajesh met with an accident in which the other vehicle involved was damaged, for which Mahesh had to pay Rs 5,000 for repairs, said police. He demanded that Rajesh pay Rs 30,000 now – 25,000 for the bike and Rs 5,000 for the repair.
Rajesh expressed inability to pay the amount upfront, which angered Mahesh, said police.
On September 5, Mahesh, his brother Apparao, and three of his friends tracked Rajesh down, brought him over to the mechanic shop where they allegedly confined him overnight and beat him up.
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When Rajesh said he still had no money to pay, on Sunday afternoon, they removed his shirt, tied a rope around his neck and hands, and dragged him behind a scooter for several minutes before bystanders intervened and made them stop, said police.
SP Damodar said that police reached the spot and took Rajesh to a hospital, and later arrested all five accused.
Mechanic’s allegations false: Victim to police
SP Damodar, after meeting the victim and his family members, said Rajesh told police that there was a dispute over the price of the second-hand motorcycle, and the mechanic’s allegation that he did not intend to pay was false.
In his statement, he said that initially, when they talked over phone, Mahesh quoted an amount of Rs 11,500 for the bike. However, when they met in person, he allegedly demanded Rs 25,000, Rajesh added.
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Since Rajesh needed the motorcycle urgently to begin his job as a delivery agent, he agreed, said police. He thought he would be able to collect the amount in a week but could not do so, he told police. He said in his statement that he had no intention of keeping the bike without payment and only needed more time, police added.
As the video of the assault went viral on social media, it sparked outrage in Vizianagaram with people demanding strict punishment for the accused.
Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance.
Expertise and Experience
Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues:
High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules.
Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes.
Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak.
Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More