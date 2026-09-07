Unable to repay Rs 30,000, Andhra man tied to scooter, dragged for several minutes

The victim sits distressed with his hands bound by rope, positioned next to the scooter used in the incident. (Image for representation: Unsplash)

A man was thrashed, tied to a scooter and dragged for several minutes over his inability to pay an alleged debt of Rs 30,000, in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Police on Monday arrested five persons in connection with the incident that took place in Bhogapuram area. Cases have been registered against them under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, along with other sections.

According to Vizianagaram district Superintendent of Police (SP) A R Damodar, the victim, Y Rajesh, had offered to purchase a motorcycle from a bike mechanic in Ramachandrapet area for Rs 25,000.

However, on August 11, instead of paying cash immediately, Rajesh told mechanic V Mahesh that he wanted to use the motorcycle first and see if it was in good condition. Mahesh agreed to this.