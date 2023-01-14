Two women die after C-section in Hyderabad, Telangana govt announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh

Following protests from the kin of two women in Telangana who died Friday, two days after Cesarean delivery at a government facility in Hyderabad, the state government has formed a committee to inquire into the incident. It has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin.

Alleging post-surgical complications as the cause of the deaths, the families of the two victims – Sirivennela, 26, of Nagarkurnool district, and Srivani, 27, of Hyderabad — on Friday, staged a protest outside the Government Area Hospital, Malakpet, Hyderabad.

The women underwent C-section at the Malakpet hospital on January 11, and they died Friday morning while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital as their condition deteriorated.

According to health officials, 11 women had undergone C-sections the same day and two of them were admitted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment after they developed complications and the rest of the women were admitted to the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences for better post-surgical care. The babies of the two women, a girl and a boy, are in good health, they said.

Based on a complaint from the victims’ families, the Chaderghat police registered a case of suspicious death and started an investigation. Congress activists joined the protest at MN Area Hospital in Malakpet alleging negligence of doctors and staff.

Officials said that the two women had underlying medical conditions that may have resulted in their death. “We can’t say what caused their death until we have the postmortem examination reports. An expert committee will look into each and every aspect of medical care at the hospital and the case history of all patients as part of the probe into the two deaths and action will be taken as per the findings. Moreover, this probe is necessary to prevent any such future occurrences,” a health officer told indianexpress.com on condition of anonymity.

“The condition of two women, Sirivennela and Srivani, who underwent cesarean section at MN Area Hospital in Malakpet on 11th of January turned critical and they died within hours after they were shifted to Gandhi Hospital on Thursday. This is a straight case of negligence and all doctors and medical staff responsible for the same must be punished,” alleged Hyderabad District Congress Committee (DCC) President Sameer Waliullah.

Waliullah further said that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in Telangana was trying to cover up the case of medical negligence by floating theories that the women were suffering from dengue and other health conditions.

He said this was not the first case of medical negligence in Telangana as five women were killed after they underwent a tubectomy procedure at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Ibrahimpatnam in September last year.