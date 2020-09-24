Two women among three alleged Maoists killed in Telangana

With Wednesday's 'exchange of fire', the total number of suspected Maoists killed in Telangana in the month stands at 8.

Three alleged Maoists, including two women, were killed in an “exchange of fire” with the police at the Chennapuram forest area under Charla police station in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem District Wednesday evening, said police. An 8mm rifle, a pistol, and explosives, among other items, were seized from them.

With Wednesday’s ‘exchange of fire’, the total number of suspected Maoists killed in Telangana in the month stands at 8.

Earlier in the day, during another exchange of fire at Palwancha reserve forest in the district, according to police, the suspected Maoists managed to escape and the police had recovered an SBBL rifle, a kit bag, and a solar plate used for recharging electronic equipment.

According to the Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt, the police received credible information about the movement of Maoist troops in the forests along the Chhattisgarh border to wreak havoc in Telangana between September 21 and 27. The SP said the combing operation will continue in Charla, Manuguru, and Chhattisgarh state border areas of the district during the week.

“The Telangana state committee leaders Haribhushan, Damodar, and others are themselves staying in Chhattisgarh and sending action teams to commit offenses in Telangana. We are taking action and will continue to. Our appeal to tribal people is not to join the Maoists,” the SP told indianexpress.com.

According to him, a large number of Maoists are stationed in Sukma and Bijapur of Chattisgarh and they keep crossing over to Telangana.

On September 19, in Asifabad district, two alleged Maoists were gunned down by Telangana police during an exchange of fire in the Kadamba forest area.

Earlier on September 7, two alleged Maoists were shot down at the Vaddipeta-Pusuguppa forest area of Charla block in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. A landmine blast was reported here, and police have managed to diffuse landmines from several places. On September 3, another alleged Maoist was killed in a shootout at the Devallagudem forest area in Gundala Mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Several exchanges of fire between the police and Maoists have been reported from Telangana in the last couple of months. Police have suggested that the members of the banned outfit have been attempting to regroup and plan attacks against the State.

Police forces have been conducting combing operations in the districts of Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts in the last few weeks.

