Hyderabad: Two men arrested for sexually assaulting minor siblings

Hyderabad police on Thursday arrested two men on charges of alleged sexual assault on two minors who are siblings, officers said. The accused, Mohammed Imtiyaz Ahmed (23) and Mohammed Nawaz (21), are habitual offenders who are involved in a series of crimes, according to the police.

Ahmed was previously booked in connection with 23 theft cases and a drug case, the police said, adding that he was detained and lodged in prison under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act for a year in 2018. On June 8, the police received a complaint of sexual assault and recorded the statement of the survivor girl, a minor, in which she identified her violator. The accused allegedly exploited her after pretending to be in love with her. Officers said he was booked under IPC sections pertaining to kidnap, rape and relevant sections of the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

Nawaz, according to the police, acquainted himself with the other minor survivor through Instagram and violated her under the guise of love and marriage. Based on her statement, the police booked him under various IPC sections and under the Pocso Act and remanded him in judicial custody. The accused was previously involved in six criminal cases and was detained under the PD Act for about six months in 2021.

The police said the two allegedly abused the two survivors on several occasions over the last year. The parents approached the police with two different complaints on June 8 after they came to know about the alleged abuse of their daughters, aged 15 and 17. Investigators said they arrested the two accused within 24 hours of recording the survivor’s statements. Further investigation is on, they added.