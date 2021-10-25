Two Maoists killed in encounter near Telangana-Chhattisgarh border: Police

At least two Maoists were killed in an alleged encounter with a combined force comprising Telangana Police, Greyhounds, and security forces of Chhattisgarh near the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

According to police officials of Mulugu District, the encounter began at the border with Bijapur of Chhattisgarh early Monday morning, and that two Maoists were gunned down in the exchange of fire. A combing operation was going in the area near Mulugu and Tarlaguda in Bijapur when the exchange of fire took place. One SLR, one AK 47 and ammunition were recovered from the dead Maoists.