Two injured as burglars open fire at Hyderabad jewellery store, decamp with gold and cash

A hunt is on for two unidentified men who opened three rounds of fire during a robbery attempt at a jewellery store in Hyderabad late Thursday night. The jewellery store owner and another person suffered injuries as the robbers decamped with gold ornaments and cash, police said.

The incident took place at around 9.30 pm at Mahadev Jewellers in Snehapuri colony, Nagole. Posing as customers, the duo entered the store and asked the store owner to show them some jewellery. Meanwhile, one of them pulled down the shutters from inside and brandished a revolver, forcing the workers to fill their bags with gold and cash.

As the employees resisted, the man fired three rounds, injuring the owner Kalyan Chowdhary on his face and Rajkumar Sukhdev, an employee from another jewellery store, on his shoulder. Sukhdev had come to Mahadev Jewellers to deliver ornaments. Alerted by locals, police rushed to the store and the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Chaithanyapuri police have registered a case and formed special teams to nab the accused before they escape the state. “The case is under investigation and a hunt is on for the accused,” a police officer said.

According to police, CCTV footage suggests the assailants were in the age group of 30 to 35 years and had fled the place in two bikes parked in a nearby lane. Footage from nearby lanes and stores is being examined and all police stations were alerted, police said. The staff told police that the assailants spoke in a Hindi dialect of a North Indian state. Based on the bullet casings found at the scene, the police suspect a country-made gun was used by the accused.

As per the initial probe, the police said that three assailants had followed Sukhdev to the store. As two of them went into the store, one waited outside with the bike. The extent of the loss of gold and cash in the incident is being accounted for.