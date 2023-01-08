Two die as under-construction building collapses in Hyderabad; GHMC calls it unauthorised

At least two workers were killed Saturday evening after portions of some slabs collapsed on them at an under-construction building in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally area. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said the building is unauthorised and that it had served a show-cause notice over the construction a week ago.

The building located in the Shanthi Nagar area in Kukatpally, according to GHMC, had permission to construct only two floors in addition to the stilt.

Around 3.30 pm Saturday, the RCC slab that the workers were casting on the fourth floor collapsed, bringing down the slab on the third floor too. Following a rescue operation that lasted several hours, the police and disaster response forces could only retrieve two bodies from under the debris. They also rescue a worker who suffered injuries. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Daya Shankar, 30, and Anand Kumar, 25, both residents of Kukatpally and natives of the Ranga Reddy district.

In a statement, GHMC’s deputy commissioner for Circle 24, Kukatpally, said the corporation will file a criminal case against Patlori Padmaja, the owner of the building, and the site engineer for negligence while undertaking the construction work.

Prima facie, GHMC found that the accident occurred while casting of RCC slab for the fourth floor with ready-mix concrete. It said the fourth-floor slab collapsed first leading to the collapse of the third-floor slab as well.

The corporation said the owner of the building obtained building permission for the construction of Stilt +2 upper floors but commenced the work late and un-unauthorisedly constructing the third and fourth-floor slabs. It said, “Unauthorised additional floors were already detected and the show cause notice was also issued to the owner of the building on January 3, 2023, or laying 3rd-floor slab and raising columns for 4th floor on permitted Stilt +2 upper floors with a direction to stop the further unauthorised construction by giving sufficient time as per orders of the High Court.”

The instruction to the building owner was as per the high court order of November 30, 2022, and a government memo dated December 8, 2022. “Meanwhile, the owner ignored the show-cause notice and commenced the further construction by laying the fourth-floor slab on January 1, 2023, and due to the negligence in following safety measures during the laying of concrete for the 4th-floor slab, the slab collapsed,” it added.

The Kukatpally police have registered a case alleging negligence on part of the builder and the owner and started an investigation in coordination with the municipal corporation.