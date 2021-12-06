Two detained after speeding Porsche mows down two in Hyderabad

Two persons were mowed down by a speeding Porsche Cayenne car in Hyderabad’s upmarket Banjara Hills locality early on Monday morning.

The deceased Ayodhya Rai (26) and his colleague Debendra Kumar Das (29), both employees of a private hospital, were returning home after their shift when the accident occurred on Road No. 2, Banjara Hills. They were trying to cross the road when they were hit.

The police have detained Rohith Goud (25), a businessman from Uppal, and his friend Suman.

Goud, who was behind the wheel, was traveling from Panjagutta to KBR Park with Suman when the accident took place. “It happened at around 1.30 am. The victims were hit when they were crossing the road. Both died on the spot. Goud was driving under the influence of alcohol,” a police officer said.

A case has been registered at Banjara Hills police station under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and section 185 (driving by a drunken person) of the Motor Vehicles Act. Goud was sent to Osmania General Hospital for a blood alcohol test, the results of which turned out to be positive.

The bodies of Uttar Pradesh native Rai and Odisha native Das were sent to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. Das was an assistant cook at the hospital while Rai worked as a service boy.