Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Two arrested in Hyderabad for rape, kidnap and robbery

The complainant told the police she was sexually assaulted and abandoned and her gold chain weighing 24 gram was also snatched away. She managed to recoup and contact her husband over the phone.

The Cyberabad police Sunday arrested two men who allegedly kidnapped, raped, and robbed a woman on Saturday evening. The arrested accused were identified as Shubham Sharma, 29, and Sumith Kumar Sharma, 33, the police said.

According to the police, the 33-year-old survivor was returning home on foot after work at a nearby gated community on Saturday evening when the two men travelling in a car stopped by and offered her work at another apartment. They then dragged her into the vehicle, forced her to drink alcohol, and drove to an isolated location. The complainant told the police she was sexually assaulted and abandoned and her gold chain weighing 24 gram was also snatched away.

The woman managed to recoup and contact her husband over the phone. Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 376 (punishment for rape), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), and sections 392 (punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police said Sunday evening that the accused were arrested within 12 hours of receiving the complaint. Special teams were formed to probe the case. CCTV footage, technical evidence, and other clues collected during the investigation led to the identification and apprehension of the accused and recovery of her 2.5 tolas gold ‘pusthela thadu’ worth Rs. 1.5 lakh.

The police also seized two mobile phones from the accused along with the vehicle used in committing the offence, a statement from DCP Rajendranagar said.

The accused were remanded to judicial custody by a local court.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 09:41 IST
