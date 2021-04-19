Two Andhra districts emerge as Covid hotspots, CM Jagan calls for focussed testing

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy told officials that the government is trying to get more doses to the state to resume vaccination drive. (File Photo)

Chittoor and East Godavari have emerged as the worst Covid-19 affected districts in Andhra Pradesh, with a combined total of nearly two lakh thirty thousand positive cases, according to officials. While Chittoor logged 1,00,254 cases and 918 deaths, East Godavari recorded 1,29,312 cases and 638 deaths.

The second wave has seen the number of cases rise quickly, and from December to April, the positivity rate was 7.77 per cent. The rate of infections and positivity is higher in Chittoor followed by Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Guntur and Nellore districts.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas (Health) said Andhra Pradesh has conducted 1.55 crore tests since last year and 9.37 lakh people have tested positive. The positivity rate in the state is 6.03 per cent while the recovery rate is 96.19 per cent, higher than the national average of 88.9 per cent. And the mortality rate in the state is 0.78 per cent, lower than the national rate of 1.24 per cent.

Ruling out the possibility of another lockdown, Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy called for focussed testing and an increase in vaccination. The Chief Minister told officials that the government is trying to get more doses to the state to resume vaccination drive.

Test results have revealed that positive cases were 62 per cent in urban areas and 38 per cent in rural areas. However, the mortality rate is higher in rural areas. Officials attribute the higher deaths in rural areas to delay in seeking medical help. District Collectors have been told to restart surveys by Asha health workers and Covid-19 volunteers to identify people with symptoms, officials said.

Officials said that 108 hospitals in the state were empanelled for Covid treatment and, as of April 18, only 4,889 beds out of 15,669 were occupied in these hospitals. The government has directed health and district officials to increase the availability of beds in the hospitals. About 13,500 beds are available in Covid care centers, with the government making efforts to increase the number to 50,000. The government has also decided to take stringent action against private hospitals which charge more money for Covid treatment.