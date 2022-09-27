TTD starts electric bus service from Tirupati to Tirumala

To make Tirumala more eco-friendly, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the Tirumala temple, has introduced electric buses from Tirupati to Tirumala. The first batch of 10 electric buses were flagged off by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Tuesday evening.

TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy said more EVs will be introduced in the following months. The TTD has also banned the use of plastic in Tirumala and has advised devotees to carry their own steel, copper or glass water bottles for their convenience.

Meanwhile, the nine-day annual `Srivari Brahmotsavam’ commenced Tuesday after a gap of two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. The TTD is expecting a massive rush of pilgrims. Y V Subba Reddy said that over 7,000 personnel, including TTD security officials, police, Octopus and Vigilance Department officers would be overseeing the security and safety of devotees.

The festivities commenced with the CM making the official offerings to the deity. “The main focus is on providing adequate facilities to the devotees including accommodation, hassle-free darshan, availability of laddoos and anna prasadam as the event is taking place after a gap of two years and we are expecting a huge rush,” the TTD chairman said.

He also appealed to devotees coming for Brahmotsavam festivities to wear masks. Y V Subba Reddy, along with the TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy, inaugurated the exhibition stalls set up by various wings of TTD at Kalyana Vedika Tuesday.

Subba Reddy said the exhibition threw light on the transformation of Tirumala in the last eight decades. “The Garden department has portrayed the mythological themes in a colourful manner. The episodes from Ramayana, Mahabharata, Bhagavata, Bhakta Tukaram, Trilokas, Viswarupa Darshanam in Sand Art are cynosure and the devotees will have a grand feast for their eyes,” he observed.

Besides the arrangements by the Garden department, the Forest wing of TTD, for the first time, displayed the Seshachala ranges consisting of the various species of flora, fauna etc. replicating the green belt and biodiversity of the Tirumala Hills. A photo exhibition portrays the transformation of Tirumala temple from the 1940s till date, visits by prominent personalities and Tirumala in the past and present.