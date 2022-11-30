TSRTC seeks suggestions before launch of dedicated buses to Hyderabad’s IT corridor

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to launch an exclusive bus service to parts of the IT corridor for techies to reach their workplaces from different parts of the city, the corporation’s managing director, V C Sajjanar, tweeted Wednesday while inviting suggestions and feedback.

Hello Tweeple, Kindly fill out this form: https://t.co/nUoOhW1Lt4

Last date to submit: 05-Dec-22 pic.twitter.com/Jr6uyA2iba — Managing Director – TSRTC (@tsrtcmdoffice) November 30, 2022

Sharing a link to a Google Docs form, he wrote, “Hello Tweeple, Kindly fill out this form: shorturl.at/avCHI .Last date to submit: 05-Dec-22.” The form requires interested commuters to provide their name, phone number, email ID, the company they work for, the location of the office, desired pick-up and drop points, and preferred pick-up timings in the morning and evening. Users are free to share their suggestions as well through the form.

TSRTC planning to launch a new product (dedicated bus) for IT employees working in Hitech city, Madhapur & Gachibowli from selected locations in Hyderabad. If Interested, Kindly fill this form: https://t.co/tPtjkSf8Tw

Last date for entry:5th Dec 22 @Govardhan_MLA @tsrtcmdoffice pic.twitter.com/G4m37Otz6H — TSRTC (@TSRTCHQ) November 30, 2022

A postcard along with the managing director’s tweet read that the TSRTC said that it had planned to launch a new product, a dedicated bus service for the IT employees working in the H-itech city, Madhapur and Gachibowli areas from select locations in Hyderabad. Users are free to fill out the form till December 5, it said.

