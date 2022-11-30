scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

TSRTC seeks suggestions before launch of dedicated buses to Hyderabad’s IT corridor

Users are free to fill out a Google Doc form tweeted by the corporation MD till December 5.

Techies working in different parts of the city may soon have a dedicated bus service to their workplaces from select locations in the city. (File)

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to launch an exclusive bus service to parts of the IT corridor for techies to reach their workplaces from different parts of the city, the corporation’s managing director, V C Sajjanar, tweeted Wednesday while inviting suggestions and feedback.

Sharing a link to a Google Docs form, he wrote, “Hello Tweeple, Kindly fill out this form: shorturl.at/avCHI .Last date to submit: 05-Dec-22.” The form requires interested commuters to provide their name, phone number, email ID, the company they work for, the location of the office, desired pick-up and drop points, and preferred pick-up timings in the morning and evening. Users are free to share their suggestions as well through the form.

A postcard along with the managing director’s tweet read that the TSRTC said that it had planned to launch a new product, a dedicated bus service for the IT employees working in the H-itech city, Madhapur and Gachibowli areas from select locations in Hyderabad. Users are free to fill out the form till December 5, it said.

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 07:22:34 pm
