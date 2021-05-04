TRS sweeps local body polls in Telangana

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) swept the Urban Local Bodies polls, the results of which were announced late Monday.

The TRS won 181 of the 248 divisions and wards in two municipal corporations and five municipalities. Polls were held on April 30.

In Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation, the TRS won 48 of the 66 seats while the BJP won 10; Congress 4 and others 4. In the Khammam Municipal Corporation, TRS won 43 of the 60 seats while Congress won 9; BJP 1 and others 7.

The TRS decimated the Opposition parties in the five municipalities too. In Achampet Municipality with 20 seats, the TRS won 13 while Congress won 6 and BJP won a seat. In Jadcherla with 27 seats, the TRS won 23, while Congress and BJP won two each. In Kothur the TRS won 7 of the 12 seats, Congress won 5. In Nakrekal the TRS won 11 of the 20 seats, Congress 2, others 7. In Siddipet which has 43 seats, the TRS won 36, BJP 1 and 6 others.

The CPI, an ally of the TRS, won 3 seats taking the total tally of the TRS-CPI alliance to 184. Most of the Independents and rebels who won are likely to switch to the TRS.