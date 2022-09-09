TRS man snatches mic on Assam CM Sarma’s Hyderabad stage, BJP sees ‘attack plot’

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s event at Hyderabad was temporarily obstructed by a man who appeared on the stage and tried to dismantle the mic. Sarma is in the city on Friday as a special guest during Ganesh Shobhayatra, the grand immersion procession, at the invitation of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi.

The incident took place around 4.15pm at the podium erected near Mozamjahi Market. As Samithi general secretary Bhagvant Rao was speaking, with Sarma standing beside, a man wearing a pink scarf appeared on stage and snatched the mic away. He was seen speaking to Sarma, who appeared unperturbed and later smiled.

The man was identified as Nandakishore Vyas, a local leader of the ruling TRS from the Goshamahal area. Police along with Sarma’s security personnel took him away. Vyas was seen shouting “Jai KCR” as he was taken away. In retaliation, Samithi activists tore the TRS hoardings near the venue. The incident took place before the Assam chief minister spoke.

Speaking to reporters outside the Bhagyalakshmi temple adjoining the Charminar, the BJP leader said he prayed to the goddess for the prosperity of all families of Telangana and not just one family (Express photo) Speaking to reporters outside the Bhagyalakshmi temple adjoining the Charminar, the BJP leader said he prayed to the goddess for the prosperity of all families of Telangana and not just one family (Express photo)

Earlier, Sarma’s press conference at the Samithi’s head office was cancelled.

Speaking to reporters outside the Bhagyalakshmi temple adjoining the Charminar, the BJP leader said he prayed to the goddess for the prosperity of all families of Telangana and not just one family–a dig at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, whom the saffron party accuses of playing dynastic politics.

Other Reads | Centre likely to sign peace accord with Assam Adivasi militants in September: CM Himanta Biswa

Nandakishore Vyas told reporters outside the Abid Road police station that Sarma should have spoken about the Ganesh festival and the procession. “If he talks about politics and calls our CM KCR a dog of the AIMIM, should we stay silent? We will not tolerate hurling abuses on our CM. The Utsav Samithi and the BJP intend to trigger communal violence here,” he said.

The BJP demanded the TRS man be prosecuted for breaching the Assam chief minister’s security. Party chief spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao wanted Vyas arrested immediately. “A local TRS leader barging on to the Ganesh Utsav Committee stage and dismantling the mic while the chief guest, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, was on stage is very confrontational,” he said. “The new agenda seems to be a physical confrontation against the BJP.”