TRS protests, BJP workers counter; stray clashes across Telangana

TRS and BJP workers clashed at several places in Telangana on Thursday during protests and counter-protests over remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 8 that the Andhra Pradesh bifurcation Bill was passed without any debate by the then UPA government.

TRS workers protested by burning the Prime Minister’s effigy, and BJP workers held counter-protests, leading to scuffles at some places. This came on a day TRS MPs submitted a Privilege Motion against the PM.

TRS leaders and cadres took out rallies and held black flag demonstrations at several places. State BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar said the PM made such remarks since he is unable to accept the “tremendous development” that has taken place in Telangana since 2014, when the erstwhile state of Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated and Telangana was created.

State Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy said BJP is against Telangana, and that people have realised this and they will teach a lesson to the saffron party in coming elections. Several state ministers, MLAs and TRS leaders held protests wearing black badges in Hyderabad.