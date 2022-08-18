TRS MLC Kavitha, KCR’s secretary Sabharwal demand justice for Bilkis Bano

Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and secretary to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao Smita Sabharwal and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) member of legislative council (MLC) K Kavitha have demanded justice for Bilkis Bano after the Gujarat government released 11 convicts in the 2002 gangrape and murder case.
Taking to social media, Sabharwal said that she read the news in disbelief. “As a woman and a civil servant, I sit in disbelief on reading the news on the Bilkis Bano case. We cannot snuff out her right to breathe free without fear again and call ourselves a free nation,” she tweeted along with a statement released on behalf of Bilkis Bano appealing to the Gujarat government to ensure her safety.
As a woman and a civil servant I sit in disbelief, on reading the news on the #BilkisBanoCase.
We cannot snuff out her Right to breathe free without fear, again and call ourselves a free nation. #JusticeForBilkisBano
— Smita Sabharwal (@SmitaSabharwal) August 18, 2022
MLC Kavitha said that she could feel the pain and fear of Bilkis Bano.”The welcome to the rapists and murderers after they were released from jail by some people who follow a certain ideology is a slap on the face of a just society,’’ she tweeted in Hindi.
The decision to release the culprits involved in heinous crimes like rape and murder on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day has tarnished the divinity of the day, she said. Their release took place despite the fact that the central government had sent guidelines that explicitly mentioned that rapists and prisoners on life sentences should not be pardoned, she further said.
Requesting the Supreme Court’s intervention and immediate action, Kavitha said: “This shameful decision must be withdrawn immediately so that citizens do not lose their faith in law and there are no more cases like the Nirbhaya case and no lady has to go through what Bilkis Bano suffered.”
Earlier, IT Minister K T Rama Rao had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revoke the Gujarat government’s remission order of the 11 convicts. “If you had really meant what you spoke about respecting women, I urge you to intervene and rescind the Gujarat government’s order,’’ he said.
He urged PM Modi to amend the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to ensure no rapist gets bail through the judiciary. (https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/hyderabad/bilkis-bano-rape-case-telangana-k-t-rama-rao-urges-pm-modi-to-amend-ipc-crpc-8096920/)
Eleven convicts serving life imprisonment in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case from the 2002 Gujarat riots were freed from the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 after a state government panel approved their application for remission of sentence.
