TRS MLAs poaching case: Simhayaji Swami walks out of jail on bail

Simhayaji Swami, one of the three men accused of allegedly offering bribes to four Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLAs in a bid to make them join the BJP, came out out of the Chanchalguda central jail on bail Wednesday morning after spending 40 days in police and judicial custody.

The Telangana High Court on December 1 granted bail to Swami and the other two accused – Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma and K Nanda Kumar. However, Sharma and Kumar remained in judicial custody as the Cyberabad police had filed other cases against them.

The high court had directed the accused to pay a bond of Rs 3 lakh each with two sureties and asked them to appear before the special investigation team (SIT) probing the case every Monday. However, Swami, who did not have any other case against him, sought his surety amount to be reduced to Rs 25,000, a request which was turned down by the court. His friends finally deposited the Rs 3 lakh surety. After walking out of the jail, he refused to speak to the media and drove away in a cab.

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the bribery case filed additional cases against Satish Sharma for allegedly possessing multiple Aadhaar cards and passports in different names. It also filed a case against Nanda Kumar for allegedly duping businessmen claiming he owned a building at Film Nagar in Banjara Hills.

The three were arrested on October 26 for allegedly trying to bribe four TRS MLAs with amounts ranging from Rs 50 crore to Rs 100 crore to bring down the K Chandrashekar Rao government. On November 14, an Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) court rejected the accused’s bail petitions. However, the Supreme Court in an order on November 21 requested the court to consider the bail petitions if filed by the petitioners expeditiously.

On November 24, the special judge for ACB cases rejected the SIT’s remand application seeking custody of the three accused in the case for a week.