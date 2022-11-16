scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

TRS MLAs poaching case: High Court judge to supervise probe of Telangana Police

The court also ordered that there would be no selective leakages to the media, authorities, or executives including the CMO and others as all information regarding the probe would only be submitted to the judge in a sealed envelope by November 29.

Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan also expressed displeasure at how the investigation was publicised through a press address by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The Telangana government-appointed special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged attempts by BJP agents to poach four TRS legislators will now report to the High Court. The investigation led by Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand and six others will be supervised by Justice B Vijaysen Reddy.

Read also |Telangana Police arrest ‘BJP agents’ who tried to woo TRS MLAs, seize cash; BJP calls it a political drama

On Tuesday, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C V Bhaskar Reddy of the High Court said that the SIT must furnish reports to the single bench judge from time to time and not to any executive or political authority. The court also issued a set of instructions to the SIT.

The High Court also ordered that there would be no selective leakages to the media, authorities, or executives including the CMO and others as all information regarding the probe would only be submitted to the judge in a sealed envelope by November 29.

The Telangana government had constituted a seven-member panel to probe the case on November 9. Other members of the team are Rema Rajeshwari, SP, Nalgonda; Kalmeshwar Singenavar, DCP (Crimes), Cyberabad; R Jagadishwar Reddy, DCP, Shamshabad; N Venkateshwarlu, SP, Narayanpet; B Gangadhar, ACP, Rajendranagar; and Laxmi Reddy, Station House Officer, Moinabad.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Vadgam to Viramgam, the three youth leaders of 2017 Gujarat election take...Premium
Vadgam to Viramgam, the three youth leaders of 2017 Gujarat election take...
How we can further our efforts in curbing terror financingPremium
How we can further our efforts in curbing terror financing
Aaftab Poonawala was sent termination notice by Gurgaon firm around same ...Premium
Aaftab Poonawala was sent termination notice by Gurgaon firm around same ...
Delhi Confidential: In Mallikarjun Kharge’s team to run his office,...Premium
Delhi Confidential: In Mallikarjun Kharge’s team to run his office,...

Three men were arrested by the Cyberabad police on October 26 on the charge that they attempted to lure some TRS MLAs to switch over to the BJP.

Read also |Telangana forms panel to probe MLA poaching allegations against BJP

The court was hearing an appeal filed by the BJP which challenged the earlier orders of the court to allow the state police to continue its investigation. The BJP, while distancing itself from the controversy, had been pressing for a CBI inquiry or an investigation monitored by a judge of the High Court. The prosecution argued that the BJP was trying to stall the investigation process.

Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan also expressed displeasure at how the investigation was publicised through a press address by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The state counsel expressed regret and promised the court that it would never be repeated.

Advertisement

Rao had sent the pieces of evidence in the case along with phone data, call records, and CCTV footage to the Chief Justice of India, all High Court chief justices, chief ministers and police chiefs of all states, chiefs of the CBI and the ED, presidents of all political parties and media houses to explain the seriousness of the matter. The CM had told the media that BJP was trying to dislodge the governments in Delhi, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh as it was being done in Telangana.

More from Hyderabad
Read also |Telangana forms panel to probe MLA poaching allegations against BJP

In a media statement, the BJP said it was happy and grateful to the High Court for protecting the integrity and transparency of the investigation into the ‘farmhouse poaching fiasco’, by ordering that the SIT investigation would be directly monitored by the single judge.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 11:22:36 am
Next Story

Kathua rape case: Accused Shubham Sangra to be tried as adult, says Supreme Court

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 16: Latest News
Advertisement