TRS MLAs ‘bribery’ case: SIT taking legal opinion to issue lookout notices as 3 ignore summons

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the bribery case of four TRS MLAs by persons allegedly belonging to the BJP is taking legal opinion to issue lookout notices against those who did not appear before it after being summoned.

The SIT had issued notices to BJP national general secretary B L Santosh, Bharati Dharma Jana Sena president Tushar Vellapally of Alappuzha and one Jaggu Kottilil of Kochi, Kerala, and D Srinivas, a Karimnagar-based advocate.

Srinivas appeared before the SIT on Monday and was questioned for eight hours and let off. However, Santosh, Tushar and Jaggu did not come. Sources said that the SIT is considering issuing a lookout circular for Jaggu first.

On November 19, the Telangana High Court directed the SIT not to arrest senior BJP leader B L Santhosh until he received the summons. Justice B Vijaysen Reddy directed the SIT to take help of the Delhi Police to serve notice to Santhosh. On November 16, SIT investigation officer B Gangadhar (assistant commissioner of police of Rajendranagar Division of Cyberabad Police) issued a notice to BJP national general secretary B L Santosh under sub-section 1 of section 41 (A) of the CrPC asking him to appear before the SIT at its office at Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate at 10.30 am on November 21. The notice was given at Santosh’s Bengaluru residence, but he was not present there. The notice states that the SIT during its investigation found that there were reasonable grounds to question him to ascertain facts and circumstances in the case. The SIT asked him not to tamper with evidence, threaten witnesses and leave the country, and directed him to bring a mobile phone which was used with a particular number.

“Failure to attend/comply with the terms of this notice can render you liable for arrest,’’ the notice said.

As Santhosh did not appear, the SIT is taking legal opinion to take further action against him.

On Monday, the Supreme Court had given a free hand to the SIT to investigate the bribery case without the supervision of the Telangana High Court.

Advertisement

According to Cyderabad police, four TRS MLAs — P Rohith Reddy, G Balraj, Harvardhan Reddy and R Kantha Rao — were offered bribe to the tune of Rs 50 crores to Rs 100 crore by Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar, and Simhayaji Swami, to join the BJP and topple the TRS government led K Chandrashekar Rao. On October 26 night, Cyberabad police raided a farmhouse in Moinabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad and arrested the three accused.