TRS MLA ‘poaching’ case: Arrest shield for BJP leader till notice is served with Delhi Police help

The Telangana High Court on Saturday directed the special investigation team probing the alleged bribing of four TRS MLAs not to arrest BJP national general secretary B L Santhosh until a notice to appear for questioning in the case is served to him.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy directed the SIT to seek Delhi Police help to serve the notice to Santhosh. Rajendranagar ACP B Gangadhar issued a notice on Wednesday asking Santhosh to appear before the SIT at the Hyderabad city police commissionerate on November 21 at 10.30am. The notice, issued under sub-section 1 of section 41(A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, was served at Santhosh’s Bengaluru home but he was not there.

The notice states that the SIT has found reasonable grounds to question him to ascertain facts and circumstances related to the investigation. It asked him not to tamper with evidence, threaten any witness or leave the country. He was also directed to bring a mobile phone that was used with a particular number. “Failure to attend/comply with the terms of this notice can render you liable for arrest,’’ the notice states.

The BJP questioned the SIT notice in the court on Saturday. The party’s counsel, senior advocate Vaidyanathan Chidambaram, asked why the notice was issued when a division bench had directed the SIT to first submit a report on the case by November 29. The court, however, did not strike down the notice but directed the SIT to serve it to him with the help of Delhi Police.

On October 26 night, the Cyberabad police raided a farmhouse in Moinabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad and arrested three people who they said were linked to the BJP and were offering bribes to four TRS MLAs to switch to the saffron party. Police said TRS MLA P Rohith Reddy had alerted them earlier that three people associated with the BJP were coming to meet him and had offered to pay him Rs 100 crore to join the party. Reddy also told police that the trio—Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar, and Simhayaji Swami—had asked him to bring three other MLAs—G Balraj, Harvardhan Reddy and R Kantha Rao—and that they would be offered Rs 50 crore each to join the BJP.

In videos and audio released by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who accused the BJP of plotting to bring down his government, the three accused are heard talking about “Santhosh” but it is not clear if they were referring to the BJP national general secretary.

While the BJP moved the high court seeking a court-monitored investigation, the state government formed the seven-member SIT headed by Hyderabad commissioner of police C V Anand on November 9 to establish if there was any attempt to offer cash to TRS MLAs to lure them into joining the BJP.

Advertisement

The SIT has served notices to Tushar Vellapally of the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena, an NDA ally, at Alappuzha and one Jaggu Kottilil at Kochi. It has also called a Karimnagar-based advocate for questioning.