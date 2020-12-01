TRS MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah passes away at 64

Nagarjunasagar MLA and Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader Nomula Narasimhaiah.

Nagarjunasagar MLA and Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader Nomula Narasimhaiah passed away Tuesday morning. He was 64. He was shifted to a corporate hospital in Hyderguda early Tuesday morning, when he complained of chest pain.

A statement from the hospital said, “MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah was brought dead to Apollo hospitals, Hyderguda, today at 5.30 am.”

Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed shock over the sudden demise of the MLA. The CM said, “Narasimhaiah would remain as the leader who worked for the people throughout his life. He said the death of Narasimhaiah would be a loss to the TRS party and the people in his constituency.”

ఆయన మరణం టీఆర్ఎస్ పార్టీకి తీరని లోటని తెలిపారు నోముల నర్సింహయ్య గారి కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు కేటీఆర్ ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలియజేశారు. — TRS Party (@trspartyonline) December 1, 2020

Telangana Rashtra Samithi Working President K T Rama Rao also condoled the death. In his statement, KTR said that his (Narasimhaiah) political career continued with public struggle. KTR conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

A native of Nakrekal in Nalgonda district, Narsimhaiah was a former Communist leader who won from Nakrekal assembly seat, twice as a CPI(M) candidate. He was an advocate by profession. In 2014, he joined the TRS party and unsuccessfully contested the general elections. In 2018, he defeated senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy and won Nagarjunasagar segment on TRS ticket.

