TRS MLA, his driver convicted in 2013 assault case

Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA Danam Nagender, along with his driver, was sentenced to six months in connection with a 2013 assault case. The former minister was convicted by a special sessions court set up to expedite cases against lawmakers.

Nagender and his driver were also fined Rs 1000 each for assaulting a man inside Banjara Hills police station in 2013. The court, however, granted them bail and allowed them to appeal against the judgment.

Nagender, a former Congress minister in the unified Andhra Pradesh state, now represents TRS from the Khairatabad assembly constituency in Hyderabad. The case pertains to a minor road rage incident at a traffic signal. Nagender’s aides, who were traveling in a car, had picked up an argument with the complainant, Subba Rao. Amid a heated altercation, police personnel took both Subba Rao and Nagender’s associates to Banjara Hills police station.

A minister then, Nagender soon reached the police station. The court found that Nagender’s driver C Raju attacked Subba Rao on the former’s instigation. On Wednesday, both were convicted under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. Earlier, BJP MLA T Raja Singh and Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy were convicted by the same court but were granted bail and allowed to appeal against the verdict.