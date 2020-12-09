scorecardresearch
TRS MLA booked for abusing, threatening scribe

The journalist filed a complaint accusing the MLA of abusing and threatening him over phone over a news report which alleged the legislator's followers were involved in grabbing land in Ameenpur area.

By: PTI | Hyderabad | December 9, 2020 5:59:08 pm
G Mahipal Reddy, G Mahipal Reddy arrest, trs mla arrested for threatening journalist, hyderabad newsG Mahipal Reddy (Source: Twitter/@TRSGMR)

A case has been registered against a ruling TRS MLA for allegedly threatening and abusing a journalist in neighbouring Sangareddy district, police said on Wednesday. Patancheru MLA G Mahipal Reddy was booked under various IPC sections including 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, they said.

The journalist of a local newspaper filed a complaint accusing the MLA of abusing and threatening him over phone on Tuesday over a news report filed by him which alleged the legislator’s followers were involved in grabbing land in Ameenpur area.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered and it is under investigation, a senior police official said.

