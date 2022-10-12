scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

TRS leader opposes panel’s view on Hindi in higher educational institutes

To impose Hindi by way of mandating in IITs & central Govt recruitments, NDA Govt is flouting the federal spirit," KT Rama Rao, Working President of TRS, tweeted.

Bharat Rashtra Samiti leader and Telangana minister K T Rama Rao. (Facebook @KTRTRS)

TRS leader K T Rama Rao on Wednesday voiced opposition to the recommendation of a Parliamentary panel that the medium of instruction in technical and non-technical higher education institutes such as IITs in Hindi-speaking States should be Hindi and in other parts of the country their respective local language.

“India does not have a National language & Hindi is one among the many official languages. To impose Hindi by way of mandating in IITs & central Govt recruitments, NDA Govt is flouting the federal spirit,” Rama Rao, Working President of TRS, tweeted.

“Indians should have a choice of language & we say No to #HindiImposition,” said Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

He was responding to media reports about the Parliamentary committee recommending that the medium of instruction in technical and non-technical higher educational institutes such as IITs in Hindi-speaking States should be Hindi and in other parts of the nation their respective local language.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 03:52:21 pm
