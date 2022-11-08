TRS issues public notice on name change to BRS, invites objections

A day after its victory in the Munugode Assembly constituency, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) issued a public notice in a few newspapers on its name change to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and invited objections from the public if any.

The party had submitted a representation to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on October 6 after its general body meeting (GBM) unanimously passed a resolution for the name change.

The notice read: “This is for the notice of the general public that the political party by the name TRS with headquarters at Telangana Bhavan, Road no.10, registered with ECI proposes to change its name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). If anyone has any objection to the proposed new name, they may send their objections with reasons, thereof.”

The party’s public notice said objections to the name change of TRS can be sent to the Secretary(political party), Election Commission of India, Nirvachan Sadan, Asoka Road, New Delhi, 110001, in the next 30 days.

The party’s GBM on October 5, on the occasion of Dussehra, had convened to pass the resolution. Necessary amendments to the party constitution were also made during the meeting. The submission to the ECI has not evoked any response to date, party working president K T Rama Rao told reporters during a press conference after the result of the Munugode bypoll was announced.

The delay in a positive response from the ECI is learned to be due to the existence of several small political parties that use the initials BRS. The ECI is expected to review any objections as a process before approving the party’s name change.

The party had contested the by-election under its banner TRS, though party leaders and cadre consider the victory at Munugode the first of the many upcoming victories of BRS. As a national party, BRS hopes to contest 100 parliamentary constituencies, to begin with, including in parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka that are bordering Telangana.