Andhra Pradesh: Tribals join fight against proposed uranium mining in Nallamala forest

Opposition to the proposed mining in the pristine Nallamala forest intensified as the Chenchu tribals, residing in Amarabad forests spread over Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda districts of Telangana, have united to protest against the mining of uranium in the Amarabad Tiger Reserve.

On Thursday, the tribals denied entry to a team of Uranium Corporation of India Ltd (UCIL) who had arrived to conduct a recce in Padra, Maredupalli, Devarakonda and Kambajpalli areas where the Department of Atomic Energy and UCIL is proposing to drill 4,000 test bores.

On Friday morning, the tribals prevented a similar attempt by another team from entering the forest area.

As many as 63 organizations, including political parties, environmental activists, birders, and wildlife enthusiasts, have come together to form the Struggle Committee against Uranium Mining, to strengthen and take forward the campaign “Save Nallamala Forest” and prevent mining in the tiger reserve.

On May 22, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had granted in-principle approval to Department of Atomic Energy to survey and explore uranium in the 83 sq km-stretch in the Amrabad Tiger Reserve. The Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD), Department of Atomic Energy, had submitted a proposal to carry out a survey and drill boreholes in the four blocks of the reserve.

Three of the four blocks are located inside the core tiger protection area, known as the Rajiv Gandhi Wildlife Sanctuary, in the reserve. The DAE wants to survey and explore uranium over an area of 7 sq km in two blocks of 3 and 4 sq km in Nidgul Reserve Forest of Wildlife Management Division, Nagarjuna Sagar and 76 sq km in two blocks of 38 sqk m of each in Amrabad Tiger Reserve. The survey will be conducted by the Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research, South Central Region, Hyderabad.

A Ambanna, member of the Struggle Committee, said the Chenchus fear that even that the experimental drilling will cause water and land contamination. “They are right. The areas where the officials propose to drill are close to Nallavagu and Dindi, tributaries which join the Krishna River which flows through the area. Some of the places earmarked for exploration are within 15-20 kms of the rivers and there are fears that it would lead to contamination.”

“Besides that, our concern is the disturbance to wildlife and destruction of the pristine forest due to the mining activity. This tiger reserve, sanctuary and reserve forest have been protected well and is also the result of years of dedicated hard work by forest officials to keep it intact. All that hard work would be undone if mining is allowed to take place here. We have to intensify our opposition and stop it,” Ambanna added.

Chenchu leader from Mannanoor, Chigurula Mallikarjun, said there are close to 12,000 tribals living in the forests in 56 habitations — 28 gram panchayats and 28 habitations. “All of us strongly oppose the proposed mining. It will destroy this pristine forest and also affect us a lot by way of water contamination. Chenchus live in the four blocks of Udimilla, Padara, Narayanpur and Tambapur which have been earmarked for drilling for exploration. We are strongly opposing and we won’t allow anyone to enter,” Mallikarjun said.

On Thursday and Friday, the Chenchus, aided by members of the Struggle Committee, prevented the UCIL officials from conducting a survey of the forest in Deverakonda and Peddagattu area.

Last week, two treasure hunters armed with metal detectors were mistaken for mining officials and were roughed up by the tribals before being handed over to police.

Tollywood actor Vijay Devarakonda also came out in support of the campaign. Actor-turned-politician K Pawan Kalyan also urged everyone to join the movement.

In a statement, Vijay said, “We have destroyed our lakes, flooded our cities, caused drought in others, polluted most of our drinking water sources. The quality of our air is deteriorating everywhere while multiple cities are running out of water. And we continue to justify destroying any small good that is left. Next in line are the lush green Nallamala forest. If all you want is non-renewable source like Uranium but it. Uranimum can be purchashed..forests can be? If we cannot affort it, develop renewable solar energy, put solar panels on every rooftop, make it compulsory.”