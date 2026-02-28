Tragedy in Kakinada: 21 killed as massive explosion rips through Andhra Pradesh fireworks factory

At least 21 people were killed in an explosion at a firecrackers factory at Vetlapalem village in Samarlakota in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh Saturday afternoon.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said the explosion occurred around 2 pm at Surya Fireworks, where 35–40 people were mixing explosive materials to make firecrackers. Rescue officials said most of the victims were women. At least six others are stated to have suffered serious burn injuries.

District Collector S S Mohan said they are trying to identify the bodies, which were charred beyond recognition. Several fire engines brought the fire under control.

Police sources said Surya Fireworks is a well-known large factory manufacturing firecrackers and that large quantities of explosive materials are stored there on a daily basis.