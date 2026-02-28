Tragedy in Kakinada: 21 killed as massive explosion rips through Andhra Pradesh fireworks factory

At least 21 people were killed in an explosion at a firecrackers factory at Vetlapalem village in Samarlakota in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh Saturday afternoon.
Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said the explosion occurred around 2 pm at Surya Fireworks, where 35–40 people were mixing explosive materials to make firecrackers. Rescue officials said most of the victims were women. At least six others are stated to have suffered serious burn injuries.
District Collector S S Mohan said they are trying to identify the bodies, which were charred beyond recognition. Several fire engines brought the fire under control.
Police sources said Surya Fireworks is a well-known large factory manufacturing firecrackers and that large quantities of explosive materials are stored there on a daily basis.
The intensity of the explosion caused panic among people in nearby villages. Kakinada SP Bindu Madhav is directing rescue and relief efforts, officials said.
CM spoke to officials, inquired cause
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who spoke to district officials, ordered a probe into the incident. “The CM who is on a visit to Vizianagaram spoke to senior officials from Vizianagaram and inquired about causes of the accident,” officials said. “The CM inquired about the relief efforts currently being received there.”
Deputy CM K Pawan Kalyan, an MLA from Pithapuram in Kakinada, expressed shock at the incident. “I’m deeply shocked to know that many people have died in the massive explosion that took place in a fireworks factory in Vetlapalem village of Kakinada district. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. The government will stand by those families. As soon as I came to know about this unfortunate incident, I spoke to the District Collector and learned the details of the incident. The Collector and SP were at the scene, monitoring the situation and relief efforts,” a statement from Kalyan’s office said.
He also said arrangements were made to shift the injured to Kakinada for better treatment. An investigation is underway into the causes of the explosion.
“The district authorities have been instructed to keep a close watch on the fireworks factories from time to time and check the safety measures. As smoke has spread to the surrounding villages, I have reassured the people of the respective villages and clarified that medical personnel should be made available. State Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh and Kakinada MP Tangella Uday Srinivas have been directed to visit the incident site, supervise the relief efforts and offer encouragement to the affected families,” he said.
