Sunday, July 03, 2022
Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad today in view of PM Modi’s public meeting

The Hyderabad police have advised the public to avoid all roads and junctions within a three-kilometre radius of Parade Grounds from 2 pm to 10 pm on Sunday.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
July 3, 2022 11:39:35 am
Narendra ModiThe Hyderabad police have advised the public to avoid all roads and junctions within a three-kilometre radius of the Parade Grounds from 2 pm to 10 pm on Sunday.(Express file photo)

Following Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting organised on Saturday to campaign for the Opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha, all eyes are on PM Modi’s public meeting at Parade Grounds on Sunday afternoon. BJP workers from over 35,000 polling booths across the state’s 119 Assembly segments are expected to join the meeting at Parade Grounds.

At meeting with Yashwant Sinha, KCR attacks PM Modi, says he is killing democracy

The Hyderabad police have advised the public to avoid all roads and junctions within a three-kilometre radius of the Parade Grounds from 2 pm to 10 pm on Sunday. Passengers intending to board trains from Secunderabad railway station in the evening are directed to start early, avoid platform no.1 and reach the station from platform no.10 to avoid being stuck in traffic.

The Prime Minister, Cabinet ministers, chief ministers and senior leaders of the BJP from across the country are in Hyderabad to attend the party’s two-day national executive committee (NEC) meeting which began Saturday and is being held in the city after 18 years. At the public meeting titled ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha’, PM Modi is expected to set the party’s narrative for wresting power from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the state Assembly polls next year.

Given the public meeting, traffic diversions, restrictions and snarls are expected all along the roads leading to the Parade Grounds from Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), the venue of the NEC meeting, via Madhapur, Jubilee Hills check post, KBR Park, Punjagutta, Greenlands and Begumpet.

The road between Tivoli crossroads and Plaza crossroads will be closed. Traffic congestion is expected at Chilakalguda crossroads, Alugaddabai crossroads, Sangeeth crossroads, YMCA crossroads, Patny crossroads, SBH crossroads, Plaza, CTO Junction, Brooke Bond junction, Tivoli Junction, Sweekar Upkar junction, Secunderabad Club, Trimulgherry crossroads, Tadbund crossroads and Centre Point, Diamond Point, Bowenpally crossroads, Rasoolpura, Begumpet and Paradise. The police have requested the public to avoid MG Road, RP Road and SD Road till 10 pm.

