TPCC chief Revanth Reddy accuses BRS members of pelting stones at Congress workers in Bhupalpally

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy Tuesday alleged that a few workers of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) hurled stones at Congress activists during their Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra in Bhupalpally.

Taking to Twitter, Revanth said: “BRS goons threw stones on our street corner meeting in #Bhupalapally & tried to disturb it. But we are #Congress soldiers and are not afraid of anyone. It’s just 16 days of #YatraForChange & you see the fear in BRS party.”

— Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) February 28, 2023

The incident happened when Revanth was addressing a street-corner meeting. While he was delivering a speech standing atop a vehicle, a group of men, identified to be associated with the BRS, started pelting stones at the vehicle, The New Indian Express reported. In retaliation, Congress activists pelted stones at BRS workers, resulting in a policeman and three to four pink party workers suffering minor injuries, the newspaper report mentioned.

According to The Hindu, the clashes erupted when a group of agitated BRS cadre began raising slogans “Revanth Reddy go back”. The cops dispersed the agitators by resorting to mild lathi-charge.

Bhupalpally, Telangana | Eggs were thrown at Telangana Congress Chief Revanth Reddy while addressing the gathering during “Hath Se Hath Jodo Padyatra” in Bhupalpally on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/RdRoMho4k2 — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2023

Meanwhile, news agency ANI reported that some unidentified persons also threw eggs at the Congress chief while he was addressing a gathering in Bhupalpally.

“If you have guts, come and face me. It is not correct to use police influence to get hundreds of drunk people to attack me,” TNIE quoted the TPCC chief as saying. Revanth also accused the police personnel of not trying to stop those attacking the Congress activists, the report mentioned.

Revanth Reddy launched his Haath Se Haath Jodo padayatra from Mulugu district, Telangana, on February 6 to take forward the message of the recently concluded ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by party MP Rahul Gandhi, and to highlight the alleged failures of the BRS government.

Reddy, who started the foot march after offering prayers to the tribal goddesses of ‘Sammakka and Saralamma’ at Medaram in Mulugu district, had said that the yatra was to dislodge the pink party government from power in the state.