scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Advertisement

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy accuses BRS members of pelting stones at Congress workers in Bhupalpally

The incident happened when Revanth was addressing a street-corner meeting.

TPCC president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy addresses party workers in Bhupalpally.
Listen to this article
TPCC chief Revanth Reddy accuses BRS members of pelting stones at Congress workers in Bhupalpally
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy Tuesday alleged that a few workers of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) hurled stones at Congress activists during their Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra in Bhupalpally.

Taking to Twitter, Revanth said: “BRS goons threw stones on our street corner meeting in #Bhupalapally & tried to disturb it. But we are #Congress soldiers and are not afraid of anyone. It’s just 16 days of #YatraForChange & you see the fear in BRS party.”

The incident happened when Revanth was addressing a street-corner meeting. While he was delivering a speech standing atop a vehicle, a group of men, identified to be associated with the BRS, started pelting stones at the vehicle, The New Indian Express reported. In retaliation, Congress activists pelted stones at BRS workers, resulting in a policeman and three to four pink party workers suffering minor injuries, the newspaper report mentioned.

According to The Hindu, the clashes erupted when a group of agitated BRS cadre began raising slogans “Revanth Reddy go back”. The cops dispersed the agitators by resorting to mild lathi-charge.

Meanwhile, news agency ANI reported that some unidentified persons also threw eggs at the Congress chief while he was addressing a gathering in Bhupalpally.

“If you have guts, come and face me. It is not correct to use police influence to get hundreds of drunk people to attack me,” TNIE quoted the TPCC chief as saying. Revanth also accused the police personnel of not trying to stop those attacking the Congress activists, the report mentioned.

Revanth Reddy launched his Haath Se Haath Jodo padayatra from Mulugu district, Telangana, on February 6 to take forward the message of the recently concluded ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by party MP Rahul Gandhi, and to highlight the alleged failures of the BRS government.

Also Read
Hyderabad Airport Metro: Works on ground begin with peg markings along co...
Woman doctor who attempted suicide dies in Hyderabad; father demands judi...
Senior doctor, whose son is married to MP Asaduddin Owaisi's daughter, fo...
ambedkar statue
In Hyderabad, 125-foot-tall bronze statue of Dr B R Ambedkar to be unveil...

Reddy, who started the foot march after offering prayers to the tribal goddesses of ‘Sammakka and Saralamma’ at Medaram in Mulugu district, had said that the yatra was to dislodge the pink party government from power in the state.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-03-2023 at 11:55 IST
Next Story

CMO directs principal secretary to get released land auction money for Nurmahal village

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close