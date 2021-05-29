To boost healthcare infrastructure amid pandemic, Andhra to set up 16 health hubs

The AP Government is also preparing a policy to manufacture vaccines under the purview of the state government. (Representational image: PTI)

Converting the pandemic situation into an opportunity to ramp up medical infrastructure, the Andhra Pradesh Government has decided to set up health hubs at all district headquarters. The decision was taken after it was found that many Covid-19 patients or those needing tertiary care who were unable to find space in hospitals were travelling to Hyderabad, Chennai or Bengaluru.

During a review meeting Saturday, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to prepare a policy to establish the health hubs at the headquarters of all the 13 districts, and three more in the cities of Rajahmundry, Vijayawada and Tirupati.

The state government decided to allocate 5 acres of land for free to hospitals which would invest at least Rs 100 crores to create healthcare facilities at the health hubs. In each district, 30 to 50 acres would be procured by the government which would be given to the hospitals to create new medical and healthcare facilities.

“At these 16 health hubs, at least 80 multi-speciality and super-speciality hospitals with dedicated medical oxygen supply facilities are expected to be established which will drastically boost our medical infrastructure. Alongside these health hubs, the government is also setting up 16 teaching hospitals and nursing colleges. The health sector will be strengthened from the government side and the private sector also gets better hospitals due to the encouragement given by the government. Tertiary care will be improved in the state as multi-specialty and super- speciality hospitals will come up in district headquarters and municipal corporation areas and patients need not to go to other places for medical treatment,” an official said.

The health hubs policy, which apart from free land may also include other incentives, would be announced shortly. The AP Government is also preparing a policy to manufacture vaccines under the purview of the state government.

There are 31 existing medical colleges in the state.

The 16 new medical colleges would come up at Pulivendula (Kadapa), Piduguralla (Guntur), Paderu (Visakhapatnam), Machilipatnam (Krishna), Anakapalli (Visakhapatnam), Madanapalli (Chittoor), Eluru (West Godavari), Narasapuram (West Godavari), Palacol (West Godavari) Nandyala (Kurnool), Markapuram (Prakasam), Vizianagaram, Rajahmundry (East Godavari), Penukonda (Anantapur), Amalapuram (East Godavari) and Adoni (Kurnool). A nursing institute would be attached to each new medical college.

To encourage private hospitals to become self-sufficient in medical oxygen, the state government has proposed to give 30 per cent incentive to hospitals which set up their own oxygen plants. The hospitals availing the incentive have to complete setting up their oxygen plants by August.